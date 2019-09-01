Services
Robert Herman Fenske


1924 - 2019
Robert Herman Fenske Obituary
Robert Herman Fenske

Waukesha - Robert Herman Fenske went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 at the age of 95.He was born on May 19, 1924, in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Bernard Fenske and Mary Bittl. Robert leaves behind his daughter Mary of San Antonio, son John (Sue) Fenske of Kingman, Ron Maron of Golden, CO, and sister Mary Bechmann of Greendale WI. Robert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Arlene. Beloved sons, Robert, Jimmy, Gerard, and foster sons Allen, Mike & Mark Maron. Services will be held in Waukesha, WI.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
Download Now