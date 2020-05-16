Robert Heyward
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Heyward

Scottsdale - Robert E. "Tiny" Heyward, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He was born in The Bronx, NY on January 13, 1942 to Robert N. and Audrey Heyward.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Heyward, Scottsdale, AZ; his daughter Virginia Heyward, Phoenix, AZ; son Glen Heyward, Massachusetts; sisters Barbara Loder (George), Lowell, MA, Marie Heyward (Robert), New Hampshire as well as 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and nieces and nephews; all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter Audrey Heyward, sister Winnie and brothers Richard and Phillip.

Robert worked repairing bicycles at different bike shops since he was 16. He was also a partner of Wheelworks. He also spent 26 years working for Spaulding Rehab Hospital fixing wheelchairs until he went on disability.

He loved all animals, especially his favorite buddy who he spoiled, his dog Hector.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., P.O. Box - 90610, Phoenix, AZ 85066-0610.

Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 16 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved