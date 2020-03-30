Resources
Robert Hill Mason

Robert Hill Mason Obituary
Robert Hill Mason

May 22, 1927-March 25, 2020

A wonderful gentleman has reached the end of his trail. Bob Mason passed peacefully last week surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised a Belle Plaine, Kansas farm boy and became an athlete, businessman, community leader, hiker, historian, author, public speaker, and mentor to many. He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Dorothy, and his 3 loving children Martha Mason of Minnetonka, MN; Robert Mason (Suzanne Miles) of New River, AZ; and Mary Currie (Dave Currie) recently from GA to Rio Verde, AZ. Bob was also very proud of his seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bob (#10) was a renaissance man who was kind, considerate, and made others feel important. His love for the community of Rio Verde, its desert surroundings, and the history of the lower Verde Valley can be felt in the many books and poems he wrote in his later years. He will be missed by all.

Due to current circumstances memorial services will be held at a later date.

"A time to be born and a time to die..."
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
