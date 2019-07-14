Robert J. Gano



Phoenix - Robert "Bob" J. Gano, 76, passed away on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diana Melander Gano; son Alex (Shar) Gano; grandson Asher; sister Sue Gano Blackwell; and brothers Jay (Patti) Gano and John Borden.



Bob was a long-time resident of Phoenix where he had a successful career as an insurance underwriter working for major companies and eventually became a co-partner in his own company.



Friends and family remember Bob as being funny and a great practical joker but mostly he is remembered as someone who set an example on what it means to be thoughtful and kind, patient and forgiving, and showing others what good character looks like.



Both Bob and Diana had a passion for adopting sheltered dogs over the years that included Sammy, Bentley, Cassie, Billie, Showlow and Woody. He loved his dogs and loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hiking, backpacking and camping in the Arizona mountains. He relished the solitude and being with one of his "hiking" dogs like Sammy or Bentley.



As Bob and Diana have reminisced about their many years together, she shared how comforting it was when Bob told her not to worry; that "God will show me the path and I will see Sammy running to me, and one day we will all be together again".



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: Senior Saints Softball Inc., c/o Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019