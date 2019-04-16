Resources
Whitman - Robert J Jackson, 59, of Whitman, AZ passed away April 2, 2019. Bob was born July 21, 1959 in El Paso, TX. Moving to AZ in 1978, he was employed by APS for 36 years and an active member of IBEW Local 387. Bob is survived by his three Daughters, Myra Hoelzle, Sheila Burke, and Alice Jo Jackson, Brother, William Jackson and Sister, Rebecca Jackson-Golanski, 3 Nephews and 10 Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Lealand Jackson and Joan Jackson.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 16, 2019
