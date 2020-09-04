Robert J. Puskar "Bob"Paradise Valley - Bob Puskar, 77, of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, with his loving wife of 48 years, Dottie, at his side as they held hands for hours. He was born in Palmerton, PA on December 17,1942, as one of three children. Bob is survived by his sister, Diane Tackas (Bernie); mother-in-law, Velma Peskuric; brother-in-law, Michael Peskuric (Timmie); and sister-in-law, Diane Brewer (Ned). He has five nieces/nephews and several grandnieces/nephews.Bob graduated from Lansford High School as Valedictorian. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University where he also participated in ROTC (Reserved Officers Training Course). Years later, before they met, Dottie earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. After graduating from Penn State in June 1964, Patriot Puskar was commissioned as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Viet Nam in 1967-68 as Captain, commanding MATCU-62, First Marine Air Wing, 3rd Marine Division. He fought gallantry during the Siege of Khe Sanh and Dong Ha. He is the recipient of the Silver Star, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Bob was wounded on March 25, 1968 during a Rocket Attack at Dong Ha. Patriot Puskar was awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the Commandant of the Marine Corps.Following his military service, Bob joined the IBM Corporation, where he held many sales, marketing, and general management positions over the course of a very successful 30-year career. His Leadership positions include: Marketing Manager; Branch Manager; Western Region Manager; North America Sales & Mktg. Vice-President for IBM Printing Systems Company; and Vice-President of New Markets, IBM Global Technology Group, an $8 Billion business unit. While at IBM, he participated in extensive IBM general management, finance, sales, and product education conducted by the Harvard Business School.After retiring from IBM, Patriot Puskar became CEO of two startup software companies: Rule Base in Scottsdale, AZ; and Beta Sphere in Palo Alto, CA. Bob is currently the founder, owner, and CEO of R&D Ventures, Inc, focused on asset management, equities, options, and commodities trading activities.His involvement in the MOPH, Dept. of Arizona was extraordinary as an Officer: Adjutant 2004-8; AZ State Cmdr. 2008-11; Patriot Puskar was elected to four National Officer positions: Region VI Cmdr. 2011-13; National Jr. Vice Cmdr. 2013-14; Sr. Vice Cmdr. 2014-15. Bob was unanimously elected as MOPH National Commander 2015-16. Since then he has been serving as Past National Cmdr.The organization known as the "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the USA" was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration. The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members - from all branches of the Military - were wounded in combat, fighting in all Wars from the present going back to 1932. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. This Organization promotes Patriotism, Fraternalism, and Preservation of America's Military history. Most importantly, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, those who are homeless, disabled, and those requiring employment assistance. Other programs include: JROTC Leadership Award, Scholarships, Welfare, and numerous community service programs.Memorial Visitation will be held at Messenger Indian School Mortuary on Wednesday, 9/9 from 2-6 PM. On Thursday, 9/10, at 10 AM, a Funeral Mass will be held by Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale. Interment at National Memorial Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, Barrow Neurological Institute.