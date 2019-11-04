|
|
Robert J. Ritz
Phoenix - Robert J. Ritz, 76, died October 24, 2019, with his family by his side in Scottsdale, AZ.
A vigil will be held from 5:00-8:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. Funeral Mass held at 10:00am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8620 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. Interred on a later date at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Robert was born September 7, 1943 in Boston, MA to Angelo and Anne Ritz. They moved to Phoenix in 1948. His father was a postal worker and his mother was able to stay home and care for all seven of their children.
Robert was never one to be content in whatever he set his sights on. He dropped out of High School before graduation so he could enter the workforce to achieve his goals. It was during his High School days that he met and fell in love with Judie Simonson. They were married in 1964 and had a son, Robert M. Ritz. Robert and Judie remained happily married until his passing.
Robert spent years working various jobs, ranging from auto mechanic to air conditioning technician before he ended up at Dickson Electronics. He eventually left Dickson for Aqua Media of Arizona which eventually led to becoming President of Ionics Pure Solutions, which became the world leader in high purity water systems throughout the world.
He retired in 2004 and spent each passing year splitting time between Phoenix and Colorado. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, mentoring others and always finding topics to learn more about, especially Bible scripture. He enjoyed studying the Bible and its teachings because of his great love of the Lord.
Robert is survived by his wife Judie Ritz; son Robert M. Ritz; 2 granddaughters Gabrielle and Sophia; and his siblings Tony (Lynnette), Trisha (Romain), Pat, Joe and Jeanne (Alvin) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Angelo and Anne; as well as his sister, Elizabeth.
Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, https://www.hov.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019