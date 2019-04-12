|
Robert J. Wuest
Phoenix - Robert J. Wuest, 57, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away April 4th, 2019. He was born in Glen Cove, New York on December 3rd, 1961 to Joseph and Florence Wuest. Bob was a skilled mechanic, avid outdoorsman, and lover of dogs. Truly a kind-hearted man who had flair for the dramatic and always put his family first, a good son and brother. He is survived by his niece Chelsea and loving family in Florida. A private ceremony will be held. 'You treated me so well as a kid, introducing me to things I would enjoy for life, thank you Uncle for being an example of who I could be.' - Chelsea.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 12, 2019