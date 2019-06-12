|
|
Robert Jack Main
Phoenix - Robert Jack Main, 88, died on June 2, 2019 in Jackson, MT. He was born on July 14, 1930 in Tempe, AZ to James Harvey and Pierce Marie Main. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Services for Robert will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with viewing one hour prior at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Mountain Ward, 8710 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix 85021. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix 85008. Please visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for his life story and online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019