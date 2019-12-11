|
|
Robert Johannsen
Robert Wynn Johannsen, son of Donald and Thelma Johannsen, was born in Marshalltown, IA, in 1942 and graduated from Marshalltown H.S. in 1960. He moved to Tempe, AZ in 1962 to attend Arizona State University, graduating with a degree in Architectural Engineering in 1968. Bob worked for Phoenix-area architectural firms and in the last phase of his career he accepted a leadership role with esteemed engineering and design firm Ellerbe Becket, for whom he supervised the construction of Phoenix's America West Arena and Bank One Ballpark in the 1990s before his retirement. Bob married Carol Maytag in 1965 and had two children, Brad and Dreya. Bob later married Patricia Farry in 1976 and for 36 years they were inseparable, building a beautiful home in Prescott, AZ, and traveling the road together until her death in 2013. Bob passed away peacefully on 12/7/2019, with his daughter and brother-in-law (John Farry) by his side. He is survived by sister Donilyn Ziebarth, son Brad Johannsen, daughter Dreya Johannsen and grandson Jacob French. A gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held privately. Memorial gifts can be given online at www.asufoundation.org/ArchitecturePartnersProgram in support of architecture student scholarships.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019