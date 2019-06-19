|
Robert John Chrisman
Phoenix - Robert John Chrisman, 56, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in his home in Phoenix, AZ.
Rob was born Jan. 17, 1963, in Los Angeles and raised in Westlake Village, California. He loved rock and roll music and playing the guitar, performing in many bands—most recently with the The AZ Spankers. He worked in numerous supermarkets in California and Arizona and all who knew him enjoyed his warmth and good humor. He was married to Stacey Chrisman for 7 years and divorced, but remained good friends and had a son, Shane Chrisman.
He is survived by his mother Danielle Durant, his son Shane Chrisman, and brother Ron Chrisman. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Chrisman.
Celebration of life get-together will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday June 22, at the Meridian Condominiums clubhouse, 5104 N. 32nd St., Phoenix AZ 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019