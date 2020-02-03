Services
Phoenix - Robert "Bob" John Goettel, 71 of Arizona, died January 8, 2020, at his Phoenix home. Mr. Goettel was born June 4, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona to John and Karen Goettel. He served the Vietnam War and was honorable discharge. Shortly after started working with his brother at his father's company, General Metals in Phoenix, Arizona. He enjoyed shooting and jet car racing. He also enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Richard; two daughters, Brandy and Bobbi Goettel; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and other younger brother, John and Karen Goettel and James "Jimmy" Goettel. Arrangements are with A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary on Saturday, February 8, at 10:00 AM., 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
