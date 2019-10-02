Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Lento

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Lento Obituary
Robert John Lento

Mesa - Robert John Lento, 74, passed away in Mesa, AZ, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with his wife, Mary at his side.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 3rd at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403, 262-552-9000, www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now