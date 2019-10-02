|
Robert John Lento
Mesa - Robert John Lento, 74, passed away in Mesa, AZ, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with his wife, Mary at his side.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 3rd at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403, 262-552-9000, www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019