Robert John Vozza



Phoenix - Robert John Vozza of Phoenix, AZ (originally from Bridgeport, CT) passed on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his children, Robbie, Lexxi and Zoe Vozza, and his grandson, Justice Robert Stavola. Robert was a screenwriter and entrepreneur. He had a deep love for music, including jazz fusion, progressive rock and R&B, and loved to sing. He lived life with passion. Robert was a complicated and challenging human being, but he was loved. Robert passed peacefully after a short but intense struggle with COVID-19.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store