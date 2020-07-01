1/
Robert John Vozza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John Vozza

Phoenix - Robert John Vozza of Phoenix, AZ (originally from Bridgeport, CT) passed on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his children, Robbie, Lexxi and Zoe Vozza, and his grandson, Justice Robert Stavola. Robert was a screenwriter and entrepreneur. He had a deep love for music, including jazz fusion, progressive rock and R&B, and loved to sing. He lived life with passion. Robert was a complicated and challenging human being, but he was loved. Robert passed peacefully after a short but intense struggle with COVID-19.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved