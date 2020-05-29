Robert Jordan Cruse, Jr.Scottsdale - From the beginning, his father and I called him "R.J." for short. And so he was —our beautiful boy for forty-eight short years. Born on January 11, 1972 and died on May 19, 2020. He was a kind, loving man who found Christ through his desire to lift the downtrodden and counsel the addicted. He was a fisherman at heart and enjoyed the many trips he took with his father. On one of their first deep sea fishing trips, he caught a 210 pound striped Marlin, winning a trophy for the biggest fish caught in San Carlos. He was only 14 years old. He was hooked for sure! As a freshman at St. Mary's highschool, it was only a few short months before he moved from the Jr. Varsity Football team to Varsity. And so, the exciting first season began. And it was followed by another and another. R.J. was grateful to be blessed with three children and three beautiful grandchildren. It was very important to him that his children were good friends, always had each other's backs and regularly spent quality time gathered together. He wanted to make sure they were never alone and would always have one another should something happen to him. According to John 15:17 This is my commandment: Love each other. Animals were always close to R.J.'s heart. He so loved and treasured the 14 years he had with his black lab, K.C., who is once more by his side and will be with him forever more. In Lieu of flowers, his children suggest a contribution to a local no-kill animal rescue, if you are so inclined. R.J. is survived by his mother Carolee and father Robert Sr., children Carissa Danbury (Chesten), Coty Cruse, Jordan Cruse and three grandchildren, Caleb, Rose, and Maeve. He is also survived by his sister Lisa Cruse Jones (Jeffrey), of Houston, Texas, and their four children, ChristyAnn, J.T., Parker, and Levi. A private memorial service will be held at St. Barnabus Episcipal Church in the near future.