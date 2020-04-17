|
|
Robert Joseph Skuba
Glendale - Born June 6, 1990 - Passed away April 7, 2020.
My youngest son Robert. I love him so much. As did his Dad, older and younger sisters Katrina and Tabitha and his older brother Stephen Jr. He'll be 30 in June, so hard to believe.
He had developmental delays and was non verbal but it didn't stop him from letting people know that he loved them. Or letting us know what he needed and wanted. He became a brother in law in 2015 when Katrina married Mike. In February 2017 he became an Uncle to Mackenzie Belle. And in September he'll be an uncle again to a boy. He loved his family, friends and pretty much anyone he met. Everyone loved him. He loved Channel 3 weather casters April Warnecke and Royal Norman. Plus Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals baseball players. Goldie for sure a favorite. AZ Cardinals football and AZ Coyotes and St. Louis Blues Hockey, Phx Suns. University of Illinois Fighting Illini. His Dad's teams were his. He collected many trading cards. And went to all the Dbacks games when Bobbleheads were given out. When a player was traded they went to the bottom of the bookshelf. Robert loved stuffed animals, esp. monkeys and he had a hugh collection, dozens of monkeys, little beanies of the 3chipmunks and 3 chipettes. And Dbacks Goldies. Too many to name and all had names he remembered. He had a terrific memory.
Robert went to several schools growing up to be sure he got the best education and services he could receive. He attended Peoria High School Preschool program, Sahuaro Ranch, Desert Valley, Cactus High, Liberty High and the Peoria Transition Center and graduated in May of 2012. He went on to where he currently attended, One Step Beyond at the Glendale campus. He would have gone every day of the week if they picked him up everyday. They'd go on outings to bowl, play basketball, special Olympics bocce ball and track and field.He could make anyone smile and laugh. He was known at the Frys grocery, the plant nurseries and just about anywhere he and his Dad went they'd get to know him.
Robert played baseball with Peoria/Rio Vista Challenger Little League for so many years I've forgotten. He was a little bitty kid. Altho he aged out of the program the wonderful people that ran the program let him keep playing. And he loved to play, he loved teammates, coaches esp. Nicole. When the season was over he'd already be signing about playing baseball again. When play had to be suspended because of Covid he'd ask every Saturday about baseball. The opening ceremonies had just happened. He got to see Bobby Freeman from the Dbacks. We'd met him before and Robert loved him too. He played AYSO VIP Soccer for probably as long as he played baseball. There were numerous changes over the years but it kept going. He had so much fun playing those games.
Robert and his Dad were best buddies. They gardened together, went to the ball games, just did errands together and hung out together.
Everyone that was around Robert couldn't help but love him. He had so many friends. Everyone will truly miss him and the way he could just make you happy by looking at you. If I listed everything about Robert that I, his siblings and everyone else loved about him this would never end.
Be at Peace my Sweet Baby Boy. As your Dad would say Run Like the Wind. You are free of all your physical limitations and you can now talk up a storm and ask the questions about whatever you want to know. I Miss You So Much, but one day we will be together again and I know you'll always be with me, your sisters and brother and your friends, because you'll never leave our hearts.
Welcomed into heaven by his Maternal Grandfather Robert Sexton SR and his Step Grandfather (Grampy) George Johnson. Paternal Grandparents Julia & Peter SR Skuba. You guys better take care of my boy. Memory Eternal!
Survived by: Suzanne Skuba, Mother, Glendale AZ; Katrina Skuba, Sister, Marana AZ; Stephen Skuba Jr., Brother, Glendale AZ; Tabitha Skuba, Sister, Denver CO; Eleanore Johnson, Maternal Grandmother, Glendale AZ; Mackenzie Belle McMurrich, Niece, Marana AZ; Michael McMurrich, Brother in Law, Marana AZ; Stephanie Chase,Aunt, Doraville GA; Robert (Bob) Sexton, Uncle, Monroe GA; Peter Skuba Jr., Uncle, Normal IL.
Graveside only at 1 PM Monday April 20, 2020 at West Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020