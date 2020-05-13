Robert Keith Hatfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Keith Hatfield

A loving dad, husband, and friend to all who knew him. He was always full of life, happy, and had a warm smile. Dedicated to his family, friends, and a guardian to all around him. He served his country in the US Army and protected people in the public as if it was his duty, a soldier to the core even after his service time was over. He was a brilliant man, a hard worker, and the scars on his arms/hands told the story of the multitude of obstacles he had overcome.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Lori and 5 sons: James, Tommy, Robert, Jon, and Roger.

Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace Robert and soon your family will see you upon the Lord's return. We all love and miss you.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved