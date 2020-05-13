Robert Keith Hatfield
A loving dad, husband, and friend to all who knew him. He was always full of life, happy, and had a warm smile. Dedicated to his family, friends, and a guardian to all around him. He served his country in the US Army and protected people in the public as if it was his duty, a soldier to the core even after his service time was over. He was a brilliant man, a hard worker, and the scars on his arms/hands told the story of the multitude of obstacles he had overcome.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Lori and 5 sons: James, Tommy, Robert, Jon, and Roger.
Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace Robert and soon your family will see you upon the Lord's return. We all love and miss you.

Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 17, 2020.