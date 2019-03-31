|
Robert Kelly
Peoria - Robert "Bob" K. Kelly, 90, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Sunset Ranch in Peoria. Bob was born July 13, 1928, in Kempton, IL, the son of John and Lettie Kelly. Bob married Lois M. Lee, on June 4, 1950, at the Kempton Methodist Church. Bob enlisted in the Marines at the age of 18, served 1946 -1948 and was recalled in 1949 - 1951. Bob and Lois moved to Kankakee, IL, in 1951. He retired from Common Wealth Edison in 1987 after 36 years of service. He loved his work and serving the community. They moved to Peoria, AZ, in 1987. In retirement, Bob continued to enjoy life with his beloved wife Lois. He was an incredible father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Lois loved to travel the world, dance, golf and visit with relatives. They engaged with friends and neighbors and hung with friends at the Sun City Elks Lodge. In 2016 he was selected to participate in an Honor Flight. But what he really loved was being involved with and following all the activities and sports of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family always came first. Bob is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter Susan (Ray) Schnell and son Jim (Carolyn) Kelly, five grandchildren: Jay Schnell, Jodi Giovanini, Kelly Schnell, Bridget Kelly and Kristen Sarracino; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Orville and Ronald. Funeral service will be held at Willowbrook United Methodist Church in Sun City, AZ on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Bob's life will follow the service at the Sun City Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Willowbrook United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Valley. To leave condolences, please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019