Robert Kenneth Nimlos, MD FACEP
Glendale - Robert Kenneth Nimlos, M.D., 67, died on Wednesday July 31st, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Bob passed away at his home in Glendale, Arizona, with family and loved ones at his side. He was an inspiration and a guiding light for all who met him.
Born on January 2, 1952 to Lenore and Kenneth Nimlos in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bob was the second of 5 children. After graduating from Frank B. Kellogg High School in 1970, Bob attended the University of Minnesota for his undergraduate and medical school studies. After medical school, Bob and Ann, his loving wife of 43 years, moved to Phoenix, Arizona for surgical residency. After residency, Bob had a distinguished career in emergency medicine for 35 years, caring for thousands of patients in hospitals around the Valley. During his career, he coordinated and taught basic trauma life support training for paramedics, he served as
Arizona Chapter President of the American College of Emergency Physicians (1992-1993), and he was director of emergency departments at two Valley hospitals.
A lifelong learner and lover of music, Bob enjoyed playing the saxophone, piano, and many other instruments, especially as a volunteer at local schools and nursing homes. He played in several bands, most recently with beloved friends in Four to Go and the WOW Band at First United Methodist Church of Glendale. Bob also mentored young men for years as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America.
Bob is missed by Ann and their children, Julia Brookman (her husband, Stephen), Kari Ehm (her husband, Jared), and James (his wife, Perrin), all of Phoenix. Bob is also missed by his infant grandchildren, Andrew Brookman and Ada Nimlos; his brothers, John, Tom, Jim and Erik Nimlos; his sister, Nancy Welo; many nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives, friends, and colleagues; and his beloved dog, Cha-Cha. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service will be held for Bob Nimlos on Saturday September 28th at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 7102 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301, with a reception to follow. Donations to the church in his honor are welcome.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019