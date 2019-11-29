|
|
Robert Kirkwood Lux
Robert Kirkwood Lux, 91, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on November 4, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1928 in Hopkinton, Iowa, the son of Russell E. and Jean J. Lux.
He attended high school in Mount Vernon, Iowa where his parents knew he would be exposed to a more extensive education. Growing up in Iowa, he enjoyed sports with his 2 brothers and was quite the athlete. He played for the Hopkinton Rangers and the Ames Merchants and was described as the "strike out artist, Bob Lux." He was recruited by the Chicago Cubs due to his "fireball pitch." He decided to decline the offer and chose to attend Iowa State University. At Iowa State, he completed a degree in poultry husbandry and was in the fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. In early 1948, Robert was engaged to Gloria Sheppard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa who was also a student at Iowa State. They were married on June 13, 1948. The focus of their marriage was family, faith and friends.
Robert and his brother Bill owned and operated Lux Leghorn Land Farms, a poultry breeding farm and chick hatchery. The business was initially started by their parents who established the Lux Hatchery and promoted and sold white leghorns. Robert continued promoting leghorns and was always looking for ways to develop healthier, quality chicks and wanted mid-western egg producers to be successful. He chose to hire employees who lived locally and wanted to help improve their lives. He was a pilot who enjoyed getting in the Mooney and flying for local travel and checking on the farm. He loved Iowa, hunting for mushrooms, riding on snowmobiles and farming the land.
Robert and Gloria traveled overseas extensively while living in Iowa. They moved to Arizona in the 70's, both being avid tennis players. In the 80's Robert was in the national finals of the Phoenix Challenge. The Scottsdale Racquet Club became a second home!
He was a good father making sure we worked hard on the farm and in school, in a small Iowa town called Hopkinton (population 800). He provided us with fun activities including attending state fairs and chick conventions. A trip to Tin Cup, Colorado, to stay in our cabin was the highlight of every summer. He was a dog lover who had a special bond with "Patch," who went everywhere with him. We love you and miss you: Gloria, Dr. Dan Lux (Karen), Barbara Hahne; Grandkids Sarah, Kendra, Laura and Kali; and Great Grandkids Greyson, Jack and Miles.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019