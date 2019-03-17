|
|
Robert L. Reding
- - Bob was born 9/30/28 in Whittemore, IA and died peacefully at age 90 in Phoenix on 2/28/19.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maurine, and his daughters Pamela Lawrence (Guy), Connie White (Terry), Sheila Brush (Darrell - deceased),
and son Rob (Linda), as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Bob's high energy, infectious laugh and generous personality touched many lives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Food Bank, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019