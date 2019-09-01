|
|
Robert L. 'Bob' Schulke
Litchfield Park - Bob Schulke, who was blessed to live nearly 95 years, passed away on August 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born in Atchison, Kansas to Ernest and Goldie Schulke, Bob grew up in Los Angeles, California. He and his best friend enlisted in the Navy at the beginning of the war and in 1943, he was assigned to an aircraft delivery unit, bringing B-24's to the Litchfield Naval Air Station in Goodyear, Arizona. It was during that time he met his wife of 74 years, Margaret.
After his Navy service, Bob became partners with his father- in- law running the Collier Ranch near Cashion, Arizona. After retiring from farming in the mid 1970's, he became a real estate broker and developer with many commercial and residential projects in the West valley.
Bob was a Maricopa County Planning Commissioner, Tolleson Union High School Board member and long time member of the Estrella Rotary Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his family and all of his grand kids and especially, flying his plane. He and Margaret moved from their farm in 2006 to La Loma Village in Litchfield Park. He so enjoyed his years there with his many friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children, Sharon Hill, Susan Russo (Russell), Sally Marcotte (Philip), and William Schulke (Carol). His brother, William Schulke, sister, Pat Haley, 7 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, a niece and 5 nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.
A private celebration of his life will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019