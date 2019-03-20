Services
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
623-362-3255
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Sun City - Robert Wayne Landa, 81, of Sun City, AZ passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1937 to Art and Harriett Landa in Racine, WI. Robert sold beauty supplies for over 30 years throughout the valley. He was an avid golfer and Green Bay Packers fan. Robert is survived by his loving wife Susan, sons, Bob (Amy) Landa Jr., Mark (Lindsay) Landa; daughters, Lori Thorson, Leslie Rapp, Leanne (Dennis) Rogers, sister Winnie, brother Gary, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 W Rose Garden Ln., Glendale, AZ. Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
