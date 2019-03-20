|
|
Robert Landa
Sun City - Robert Wayne Landa, 81, of Sun City, AZ passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1937 to Art and Harriett Landa in Racine, WI. Robert sold beauty supplies for over 30 years throughout the valley. He was an avid golfer and Green Bay Packers fan. Robert is survived by his loving wife Susan, sons, Bob (Amy) Landa Jr., Mark (Lindsay) Landa; daughters, Lori Thorson, Leslie Rapp, Leanne (Dennis) Rogers, sister Winnie, brother Gary, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 W Rose Garden Ln., Glendale, AZ. Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019