|
|
Robert Lee Dunkelbarger
Scottsdale - Robert Lee Dunkelbarger, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on August 5th, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.Robert was a veteran of the Marine Corps and served during the time of the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. For many years he worked as a machinist before he moved on to open his own small business. He was married to his wife Shirley from 1955 until her passing in 1992. He is predeceased by his daughter Karen Russell and survived by his three sons; James, Randall and Roy. A funeral service will be held at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257) on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a graveside service at Green Acres Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Green Acres in care of Robert or directly to PO Box 18542 Fountain Hills, AZ 85269-8542. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Robert's behalf to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019