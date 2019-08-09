Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dunkelbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Dunkelbarger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Dunkelbarger Obituary
Robert Lee Dunkelbarger

Scottsdale - Robert Lee Dunkelbarger, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on August 5th, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.Robert was a veteran of the Marine Corps and served during the time of the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. For many years he worked as a machinist before he moved on to open his own small business. He was married to his wife Shirley from 1955 until her passing in 1992. He is predeceased by his daughter Karen Russell and survived by his three sons; James, Randall and Roy. A funeral service will be held at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257) on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a graveside service at Green Acres Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Green Acres in care of Robert or directly to PO Box 18542 Fountain Hills, AZ 85269-8542. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Robert's behalf to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now