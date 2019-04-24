Services
Robert Lee Straube

Robert Lee Straube Obituary
Robert Lee Straube

Scottsdale - Robert Lee Straube, 50, passed away on April 10, 2019 in his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born July 28, 1968 in Fort Hood, Texas. He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Lee Straube, of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Robert is survived by his mother Samran Chansamrong, his brother John Straube, and his sister Linda Straube. His nieces and nephew from his brother, John are Julie, Jackson, and Jordan Straube, and his niece from his sister, Linda, is Chloe Gatzka.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Located at 5105 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85013, the phone number is 602-263-0402.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019
