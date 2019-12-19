|
Robert Lee Vetter Jr.
Phoenix - Robert Lee Vetter Jr., "Bob," passed away on December 12, 2019 at age 85. Robert is survived by his son John Wells, daughter Vicki Jacobs, daughter-in-law Kristy Vetter, sister Bonnie Marquis, four grandchildren, and two great grand children, three nephews and one niece. He is preceded in death by wife Glenda Vetter, son Robert Lee Vetter III, and sister Gloria Evick.
Bob was born and raised in Manassas, VA until age 17 when he moved to Arizona in 1951. He worked several jobs including driver for Messinger Mortuary. He also worked Arizona Department of Transportation from 1957 until retirement in 1990 as a Senior Right of Way Agent and Title Examiner.
Bob was a member of the Masons, Arizona Lodge No. 2 since 1958. He also enjoyed projects around the house and spending time with his grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held December 28, 10 am at Messinger Mortuary 7601 E Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, 480-945-9521. Bob's wishes were to donate to the rather than sending flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019