Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Robert Lee Wardle Jr.

Robert Lee Wardle, Jr.

Glendale - Robert Lee Wardle Jr., 68, died on April 20, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. Born in Phoenix, AZ, he was the son of Robert Sr. and Eileen Wardle. Robert is survived by his daughter Rochelle, granddaughter Alexis, brother Michael, and his cousins the Johnson's and the McCray's. He was predeceased by his father Robert Sr., his mother Eileen, and his son Robert Lee III.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
