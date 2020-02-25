Resources
Robert Lewis "Bob" Gedney Obituary
Phoenix - Robert (Bob) Lewis Gedney, 70, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 21, 2020, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Bob was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, only child of the late C. Russell and Annette (Irwin) Gedney. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep School, in Peekskill, New York in 1967. He continued his education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1972 he moved to Arizona and transferred to Arizona State University where he received a B.A. in Sociology. On November 24, 1973, he married Jean Ann Christiansen. Bob was employed as both a Juvenile and Adult Probation Officer with the Maricopa County Superior Court, and later was a mental health and substance abuse counselor for Center for Balanced Living. Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann; his son, Jon (Kelly); his daughter, Cheryl; two granddaughters, Helen and Evelyn, as well as a brother in law, Alan Christiansen (Sharon) and nephew, Erik Christiansen (Jennifer, significant other), in addition to special close friends.

"I've managed, with some difficulty, to make it through the sixties twice; a fete many of my generation have been unable to accomplish."...Bob

No services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
