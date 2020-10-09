Robert Lewis Levitin, M.D.
Robert Lewis Levitin, M.D. age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on October 6, 2020 in Conroe Texas. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Julia and Morris Levitin. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother Donald P. Levitin. He is survived by his loving sister Barbara Gold, children Kim (Levitin) Ruff, Todd and Dean Levitin (Michelle) and grandchildren Samantha and Jacob Ruff and Brooke and Miles Levitin.
Robert graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS and M.D. He was a Captain in the US Air Force in Panama for 4 years. When he returned to Columbus he went to work for Battelle Memorial Institute as well as the Student Health Center at The Ohio State University. As their Medical Director he developed Battelle's Preventative Medicine Program. He moved his family to Arizona in 1978 where he enjoyed a long career in Occupational and Preventive Medicine.
Throughout his life he was a huge fan of Ohio State Football and TBDBITL.
A celebration of life will be held in Columbus at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research at www.giveto.osu.edu
