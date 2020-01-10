|
|
Robert Lynn Bingham
Robert Lynn Bingham, loving father and rebel comedian, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Bob was born on November 24, 1931 in Wellsville, Ohio to George Preston and Agnes (Woodruff) Bingham. Bob grew up in Wellsville, and with his natural athletic ability and tons of practice became a star basketball player for the high school team. With offers on the table, he chose the generous scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh.
He left Pitt after one year to join the Navy. During bootcamp, he was discovered by and played for the Great Lakes Naval basketball team. During active duty, he served as a Machinist's Mate on board the USS Neptune. Upon completion of his military service, Bob was asked by the great Bevo Francis of the Harlem Globetrotters to play on the opposing traveling team: the Boston Whirlwinds. His eyes would light up telling stories about a Trotter saying "Bob, you sure make me look good!" or when his manager would say "Bob, these people paid good money to see the Globe Trotters. They're not here to see you".
While on tour, Bob became lovestruck and married Nancy Hurley in 1955. Together they had three children: Bob Jr, Tim and Connie (deceased). His excellent math skills led him to a new career as a metallurgical technician testing titanium in its infancy. As the titanium work was ending and seeking higher wages, Bob moved to Page, Arizona in 1960 to work building Glen Canyon Dam as a carpenter. His attempts to persuade Nancy to move out west were unsuccessful.
He met Jo Ellen Ward and married her in 1962. Bob and Jo Ellen had three children: Sara, David and Luke. All of these kids will attest to a "storybook childhood" which has chapters involving Face Canyon, Elm St and learning to dig a proper ditch (if you're lucky with a Bobcat).
During his 60 years in Page, he owned a lumber yard; contracted with Navajo Nation to build homes, schools, gyms, and provide on-the-job training; worked to build the Navajo Generating Station; owned his own successful construction business (Gronk); and supervised construction crews for large projects in the Lake Powell area. He eventually retired in 1996 and when asked what he did for a living, he would playfully reply "I am building the West."
In 1990, he was lovestruck again with Inta Galejs and they married. Together they enjoyed Lake Powell, their dogs Rocky and Boris, and many friends in the Page area.
Bob was known by his friends to live big and make life as fun as possible. A founding member of "The Varsity" golf group, Bob enjoyed the companionship, the BS, the game, and all the crazy side bets. He was a fierce competitor in basketball, tennis, ping pong, golf, bridge, bowling and just about anything. He was both mischievous and good-hearted to all. He had a way of being the center of attention in a room of people. His enthusiasm for life was infectious.
Bob was quick to help others by teaching his trade, lending money to those who asked, and providing jobs to those in need. Bob loved the people and city of Page and through his generosity he contributed to numerous civic projects.
Bob is survived by Robert Jr. (Paige), Tim (Linda), Sara Peterson (Robert), David (Judie Scalise), Luke (Penny Irvine), 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in Page, AZ at the Gone West Family Restaurant on February 22, 2020, 2:00-5:00PM to share memories and stories.
