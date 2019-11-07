|
Robert M. Apodaca
Mesa - Robert Apodaca, age 69, a dedicated husband and father, passed away October 23, 2019.
Robert was known for being a very proud grandpa and father. Robert was a talented magician and a kind man with a good heart. He often entertained family and friends with some of his card and coin tricks.
He is survived by his wife DiAnna Apodaca; his two daughters, Natasha and Jeanette; and his two grandkids Autumn and Chase Fletcher. He is also survived by his brother Leonard Apodaca and his two sisters Patty Scott and Teresa Lanctot.
In addition, he will be remembered by cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws. A small service was held in the beautiful back yard of his wife's sister Dolores Maynes in Aztec NM on October 26, 2019. Instead of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to the in his memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019