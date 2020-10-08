Robert M. Cullison
Born to Jacob and Mary Adelaide on April 19, 1928, in Oakland an area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Robert passed away on October 6th, 2020. Bob spent his early life to the age of twelve in Mt. Lebanon, a suburb of Pittsburgh in a home built by his parents in 1926. He attended Washington Grade School through the sixth grade and usually walked a two mile round trip each school day. In 1940 Bob's family moved to Brookline, a community of around 30,000 located within the city limits of Pittsburgh. After attending Brookline School for 7th and 8th grade, he went to South Hills High School through the 12th grade. The high school was closer to downtown Pittsburgh, on top of Mt. Washington, and about seven miles from Brookline. Many students from Brookline rode the streetcars to school as gasoline and cars were scarce during World War II. During the war, this high school had as many as 3,000 and as few as 700 students. It was built in 1917 and closed in 1984. Today it is a remodeled retirement building with over 100 tenants, some being former students.
In Feb. 1946, Bob entered Westminster College of New Wilmington, Pa. There were many military students there after being discharged. During the 1930s and 1940s, Bob's father had many serious health problems. At the suggestion of one of his doctors, his family decided to try Arizona in 1945 to find some relief for his father's emphysema. After his release from the hospital in Pittsburgh, he came to Arizona by himself as Bob's mother was still working. He settled in Tucson for three months and then came to Phoenix as it was much larger.
Bob and his mother visited Bob's father and they both saw their first view of Arizona on August 1, 1946. Bob remembers this day for a second reason as he burnt his hand exiting the plane on the steps attached to the plane as there were no covered exits at that time. Bob's mother remained and made her home in Arizona. Her sister joined her after Bob's father passed away in April 1957.
Bob enlisted in the Army in September of 1946 with five of his friends from Brookline. Most of them spent their military time as part of the U.S. Army of occupation in Korea. All of them were very fortunate to miss the terrible years of 1950 to 1953. After Bob was discharged in April of 1948, he completed his education at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. in May of 1951 and was quickly hired by the Kress Box Company.
A very important and life making event occurred during this time period. In 1953 he met his future wife Flora B. Cullison on a blind date. They were married for 65 years. It was a very happy, eventful, and long experience. She was employed by the H.J. Heinz Company in Pittsburgh and maintained a very high loyalty to Heinz products as well as her college alma mater the University of Pittsburgh.
Bob and Flora moved to Phoenix in 1957 and Bob was employed by Connecticut General Life Insurance Company as an Estate Planning Agent. This was his entrance into the insurance business which occupied the balance of his business career.
Another high event was the birth of his daughter Flora Mary Cullison, a beautiful baby and a beautiful lady who teaches fourth grade in Mesa, Arizona. She calls Arizona State University her alma mater.
Bob and Flora owned their independent insurance agency from 1965 to 1993 when Bob retired. Bob spent his retirement years enjoying time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Flora B. Cullison, and his daughter, Flora M. Cullison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
.