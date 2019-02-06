|
|
Robert Martin Baker
Chandler - Robert Martin Baker died peacefully in his sleep on January 24, 2019. Bob was born on January 15, 1928 in Salem, IL to Waldo L. Baker and Jane Martin Baker. In June 1949 Bob graduated from DePauw University, Greencastle, IN.
On October 22, 1949 he married his soulmate, Cynthia Clare Dreher, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Niles, MI. Bob had introduced Cynthia to the Episcopal Church, where in 1948 she was confirmed. Both Bob and Cynthia were devoted Episcopalians who served in a variety of lay leadership roles in the Church. They began their married life in Schenectady, NY where Bob began his advertising career with the General Electric Corporation.
In 1951 Bob was drafted into the Army during the Korean War as a sergeant. Bob was in a foxhole when he received the Red Cross telegram informing Bob that he was a father. Bob survived the war, but he did not meet his daughter, Betsy, until she was 18 months old. Upon his return to civilian life, Bob took a job as the Manager of Advertising Sales Training for the Kawneer Corp. in Niles. In this job, Bob often trained men from Germany, Italy and Japan, enemies of the USA in WWII. Cynthia and Bob never failed to show Christian hospitality to these former WWII enemies of the US.
Son Jim was welcomed to the world with great rejoicing in 1956. Jim and Betsy had the best parents a child could hope for! Bob and Cynthia built a larger home upon Jim's arrival. Thus, was born their love of antiques. Having spent all their money on a down-payment, they needed to furnish their home on a budget. They began going to auctions and estate sales and taking out library books to study their finds. They eventually traded up to Museum quality 18th century furniture, all of it "sweat equity".
Bob's career in advertising took the Baker family Pittsburgh, PA from 1967 to 1975. Bob worked for the Fuller, Smith, and Ross advertising agency as Account Manager for ALCOA's aluminum building products. In this capacity he felt privileged to work with World Trade Center architect Minoru Yamasaki during the building of the Twin Towers. The family moved to Providence, RI in 1975.
Bob and Cynthia embarked on second careers as Antiques dealers in 1978. They relocated home and business back to Niles, MI. In 1990 Bob and Cynthia were among a small group who formed the Antiques Council, a national not-for-profit organization created to manage antiques shows for charities, to offer the buying public information about antiques, and to set the highest standards for its members and the shows it manages.
Bob and Cynthia retired to Sun Lakes, AZ in 1999.
Cynthia died on 01/27/2017. Bob is survived by daughter Betsy Baker Zakowski (Robert), son James Martin Baker (Ellen), granddaughters Katie Baker-Barricks (Michael Heck), Abby Garman(Daniel), Emily Baker, Amanda Zakowski(Joshua Markey), step-grandson Robert Zakowski Jr.(Lisa), step-granddaughter Amy Zakowski(Tim Minne), and 11 great-grand-children
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on February 9, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Erie St., Chandler. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019