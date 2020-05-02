Robert Martin KopfIt is with great sadness to announce on Thursday April 23, 2020 Robert Martin Kopf, a loving husband and father of four children passed way at age 78. Robert was born November 29, 1941 in Elmhurst, IL. At the age of 18 he joined the Army and was a helicopter crew chief during Vietnam. After being in the Army, he moved to Phoenix Arizona where he received his engineering degree. He worked 33 long years as a senior traffic engineer for the City of Phoenix. On May 5th, 1969, he married Guadalupe Valdez together they raised one daughter Yvonne and three boys Charles, Mark, and Michael. Robert had a passion for collecting and working on historical cars and trucks. One in specific, was a 1957 Chevy pickup truck that he restored and loved very much. He also enjoyed being an avid coin collector and books. He was known for his quick wit, humor, infectious smile, and his beautiful blue eyes. Robert was preceded in death by his Mother, Edna Kopf and Father Charles Kopf. He is survived by his wife Guadalupe, his four children, and his brother Raymond Kopf. He also was able to share this life with 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 8 Am-11Am at Avenidas Funeral Chapel on 522 W Western Ave, Avondale AZ 85323 followed with military honors at Glendale Memorial Park cemetery. Flowers and donations may be sent to the funeral home.