Robert Michael McQuaid



It is with saddened and heavy hearts that the family of Robert Michael McQuaid announces his passing Saturday, July 25, 2020, with his wife Molly, by his side.



Mike was the second of four (4) children born to Jane and Bob McQuaid. Mike spent his younger years in the East Bay area. After graduating from Miramonte High School (Orinda, CA), Mike came to Phoenix to attend Arizona State University. It was there he met his forever love, Molly and many lifelong friends. Mike and Molly stayed in Phoenix for most of their 54 years of marriage. Mike was dedicated to his family, faith, friends and his mission. Mike had a love for youth sports and spent many years coaching basketball, baseball, volleyball and football. He touched many lives through coaching and set a positive and loving example to many young men and women. After many years of coaching youth sports and operating a successful real estate development company, he volunteered at the Andre' House. This simple act would lead to years of serving those in need. His true passion was serving the homeless. His drive and dedication to end homelessness in Phoenix would lead to the development of the Human Services Campus. Over 1,000 homeless men and women are provided shelter, food, medical care, housing, storage, mail services and job opportunities (training) at HSC. Mike was a humble man and would be embarrassed by mentioning his achievements. However, a few achievements should be recognized. They include 12 Who Care Hon Kachina Award, The Spirit of the Holy Cross Award, Piper Trust-Encore Career Prize Award, Mag Continuum of Care Award, Prophet Amos Award and Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award. Mike served over 6 years on the Thunderbird Charities Board. In the Fall of 2018, Mike was asked to be an Honorary Thunderbird.



Mike is going to be missed by all. In the words of his loving wife, Gaga, "We love you to the moon and back!"



Mike is survived by his wife Molly, their children Peter and Michael, their spouses, Anne and Kim, their 8 Grandchildren, Peter, Jr., Grace, Lucy, Abby, Caden, Colton, Jack and Maggie. Mike is also survived by his sister Katy, and brothers Peter and Tim. Mike is also survived by Shannon McQuaid, mother of Peter Jr., Grace and Lucy.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to Human Services Campus, HSC, or the Andre' House. Due to COVID 19 mandates and health concerns, a private Catholic Mass celebrating Mike's life was attended by only family members. When it is safe to do so, there will be a Celebration of Life for Mike in the future.









