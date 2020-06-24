Robert Milo Morrissey
Robert Milo Morrissey, 91, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, of Parkinson's-related illness at home, surrounded by family members in Phoenix, AZ. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family and he was grateful to have the opportunity to watch his children and grandchildren grow and prosper. Born on a small dairy farm in Berlin, WI to Milo and Margaret (Curran) Morrissey, Bob had an incredibly strong work ethic from his earliest days. Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War and went to college on the GI Bill after his honorable discharge. He and Kathleen married in 1957 and enjoyed 62 years together. He worked as a traveling salesman for Sinclair Oil after college and later joined Graber Window Treatments where he rose to Vice President in 1971. In 1979, the family moved to Phoenix where Bob and Kathleen operated Craig Supply and Interior Essentials. Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Broderick) Morrissey; daughter, Sara Begley; son, Thomas Morrissey; daughter Bridget (Adam) Lynch; grandchildren Michael (Nora Kuby) Begley, Megan Begley, Aden Lynch and Riley Lynch; brother, Thomas (Catherine) Morrissey; and sister, Mary Ellen Morrissey. He was predeceased by son-in-law William Begley; sister, Patricia Day and brother, Jerome Morrissey. His family will miss his strength, his guidance and his trademark tales of life as a farmer, soldier, salesman and family man. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.