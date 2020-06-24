Robert Milo Morrissey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Milo Morrissey

Robert Milo Morrissey, 91, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, of Parkinson's-related illness at home, surrounded by family members in Phoenix, AZ. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family and he was grateful to have the opportunity to watch his children and grandchildren grow and prosper. Born on a small dairy farm in Berlin, WI to Milo and Margaret (Curran) Morrissey, Bob had an incredibly strong work ethic from his earliest days. Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War and went to college on the GI Bill after his honorable discharge. He and Kathleen married in 1957 and enjoyed 62 years together. He worked as a traveling salesman for Sinclair Oil after college and later joined Graber Window Treatments where he rose to Vice President in 1971. In 1979, the family moved to Phoenix where Bob and Kathleen operated Craig Supply and Interior Essentials. Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Broderick) Morrissey; daughter, Sara Begley; son, Thomas Morrissey; daughter Bridget (Adam) Lynch; grandchildren Michael (Nora Kuby) Begley, Megan Begley, Aden Lynch and Riley Lynch; brother, Thomas (Catherine) Morrissey; and sister, Mary Ellen Morrissey. He was predeceased by son-in-law William Begley; sister, Patricia Day and brother, Jerome Morrissey. His family will miss his strength, his guidance and his trademark tales of life as a farmer, soldier, salesman and family man. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved