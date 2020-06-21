Robert Mohney Jr.
1968 - 2020
Phoenix - Robert "Bob" Mohney, Jr, beloved son, brother, cousin and friend, died June 10, 2020 after a year-long struggle with cancer. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert L Mohney, Sr of Scottsdale, AZ. He is survived by his mother Carol Mohney of Dallas, TX, step-mother Barbara Mohney of Scottsdale, brothers Christopher Mohney of Round Rock, TX, Bryan Mohney of Edmonds WA, nephews and nieces Maxfield, Greyson, Madeline and Beatrix, grandmother Doris Willman of Dallas, TX, special friend Donna Mueller of Scottsdale, and his beloved dog Sherlock, as well as multiple cousins from our blended families, and dear friends from work and from his gaming communities. Our gratitude goes to the Hospice of the Valley for their kind care.

Bob was born at Yokosuka Japan's naval hospital Nov 24, 1968 and grew up in first Moberly MO and then Columbia, MO where he belonged to the Society for Creative Anachronism and the drama club. He graduated from ASU and attended graduate school there in ancient history before pursuing his lifelong love of gaming development and miniature building and painting first at Iron Crown Enterprises in VA and then at Games Workshop in the New York area, and later as Regional Manager in the Phoenix area. He was known for his Warhammer miniatures, once building an entire army in 24 hours. Bob then transitioned to product development for Olympian Labs where, among developing numerous products, he performed over 50 radio interviews to promote the brand in the AZ and CA markets. He was currently employed as Director of Business Intelligence for ILevel Brands where he was involved in the development of the Turnpike system. He belonged to the American Herbal Products Association, Logistics & Supply chain professionals, and the Health and Wellness Product Information Society. He was well known and respected in the health and wellness industry as well as the gaming industry.

Bob was known to all as an intelligent, knowledgable (and quite willing to share that knowledge), witty, warm-hearted man, a great cook, intensely passionate about his interests and loyal to his friends. He was dearly loved and will remain in our hearts, always.

A memorial service will be held in Phoenix at a later, safer time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your charity of choice or the Hospice of the Valley is appreciated.






Published in The Arizona Republic on Jun. 21, 2020.
