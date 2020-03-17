Resources
Robert Newton Tyler

Robert Newton Tyler Obituary
Robert Newton Tyler

Gilbert - Robert Newton Tyler, 78, of Gilbert, AZ passed away on March 9, 2020. Bob, the son of Nathaniel and Esther Tyler, was raised on the Newton farm in Gaylordsville, CT by his Uncle Harold and Aunt Dorothy, after his parents passed away when he was young.

Bob served his country in the Navy as a signalman on the USS Kidd. He married the love of his life, Barbara, and they celebrated 45 years together.

Robert work at Ford Motor Company for 40 years. He enjoyed relaxing at home, NASCAR, and watching hockey.

Robert is survived by his son, David (Jodi) Tyler, grandson, Brendan; daughter, Jennifer (Benjamin) Myers; and grandchildren, Jon and Sam.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at San Tan Memorial Gardens at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
