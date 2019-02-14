Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
For more information about
Robert Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Norman (Bob) Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Norman (Bob) Johnson Obituary
Robert (Bob) Norman Johnson

Mesa - Robert (Bob) Norman Johnson, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He is predeceased by his mother, Hattie Johnson and father Floyd Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patsy Johnson and lovingly remembered by his twin brother Albert Johnson and daughter Cinthia Brummett. A gathering to remember him will be held at Lakeshore Mortuary, located at 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 between the hours of 10am and 12:00pm. Please bring any photos you care to share with the family. Please visit www.LakeshoreMort.com to share memories of Bob with his family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now