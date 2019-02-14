|
|
Robert (Bob) Norman Johnson
Mesa - Robert (Bob) Norman Johnson, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He is predeceased by his mother, Hattie Johnson and father Floyd Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patsy Johnson and lovingly remembered by his twin brother Albert Johnson and daughter Cinthia Brummett. A gathering to remember him will be held at Lakeshore Mortuary, located at 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 between the hours of 10am and 12:00pm. Please bring any photos you care to share with the family. Please visit www.LakeshoreMort.com to share memories of Bob with his family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019