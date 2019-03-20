|
Robert Norman Moody
Gilbert - Robert Norman Moody passed away on March 15, 2019 in Chandler. He was 81 years of age. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Bob was born on September 19, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona to Vernon and Lucille Moody. He attended high school in Okinawa, Japan. In 1961, he married Kathi Bullock, and in 1965 Bob and Kathi welcomed their only daughter, Marie. Bob was a highly decorated veteran in the United States Marines and Army. He served in Vietnam for three terms, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. After serving in the military, he returned to the Phoenix Fire Department where he remained until his retirement as a Captain in 1996. While serving for the Phoenix Fire Department, Bob started his own business. He was loved and highly respected by all of the Phoenix Firefighters that worked with him. He was preceded in passing by his parents and two brothers, Thomas and William G. Moody. Surviving Bob is his daughter, Marie Stangler and her husband Tom, and four grandchildren Mitchell, Trent, Braxton and Hayden. Bob's family and friends will miss him dearly and are thankful for his service. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Phoenix Fire Foundation.org and/or the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019