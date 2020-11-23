Robert Ohl Wright
Mesa, AZ - Robert Ohl Wright, age 94, of Mesa, AZ passed away on Aug 31, 2020. Robert was born in Nyack, New York on April 17, 1926, to William Henry and Suzanne Charlotte Wright. He grew up in Congers, New York, where he enjoyed a loving childhood with a tight-knit family that included both sets of grandparents and his Aunt, all living on the same block.
Robert's number one passion in life was music, which started at an early age when he learned to play the piano from his mother, and the clarinet from teachers in grade school. He loved both classical and jazz music. By high school he was accomplished enough to form his own dance band, playing at events in and around Congers most weekends.
Robert is a World War II Veteran having served in the United States Navy immediately after graduating from high school. While stationed in Oakland, California, he played saxophone in the Navy Dance Band, playing at events throughout the San Francisco area.
After the Navy, Robert was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School of Music (where he met his first wife, Muriel, a pianist) to study clarinet. Later he went to Columbia University for a teaching degree. After marrying Muriel, the couple moved to Arizona in 1950 where they were both members of the Phoenix Symphony. Robert took a job as the music/choir director at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix where he remained for 30 years and was much loved by his students. He also became choir director at Church of the Beatitudes for several years, and continued to play in dance bands throughout his life.
To round out his passion for music, Robert was also an accomplished composer with many of his works published. He wrote in a variety of forms such as clarinet duets, vocal compositions, piano solos, and most notably, 10 compositions interpreting the many different wonders of Arizona which he performed and recorded on a CD, playing all parts on a synthesizer in his home studio.
Following the death of his wife of 50 years, Muriel, Robert met and married Yvonne Bertholio, a lovely woman from France. The two enjoyed many years together traveling and enjoying their home and two dogs in Mesa, Arizona, where Yvonne still lives.
Forever a cheerful optimist, Robert enjoyed many friends throughout his life and was liked by everyone who met him. An avid reader, airplane model builder, harpsichord craftsman, lover of animals, hiker, and fishing enthusiast, he was never at a loss of things to do — above all, spending time with his family whom he loved very much.
Robert is survived by his two children, Kathy (Michael Skinner) and David (Linda), his three grandchildren, Jenna, Elizabeth and Garrett, and by his second wife Yvonne and stepson Eric Bertholio.
A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 28th at Church of the Beatitudes. The service is for family members only; however, friends are invited to view the service on the Church of the Beatitudes website at: https://www.beatitudeschurch.org/live
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Beatitudes Choir at 555 West Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ, 85021.