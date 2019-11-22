|
Robert Oliver Low
Robert Oliver Low, 92, of Antlers, OK, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Low, the son of Raymond Oliver Low & Clarabel Rice Low, was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Harvey, IL.
Following college, he began a career as a superintendent in construction which spanned many years before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Low, his parents, and all his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Hale Low, three sons; Michael Low & wife Cheryl, Randall Low & wife Trina, and Blake Low & wife Debbie all of Antlers, OK, grandchildren; Tara Myers & husband Cody of Antlers, OK, Tandy Low of Coweta, OK, Justin Landreth & wife Tansy of Antlers, OK, Savanna Eskue of Antlers, OK, Macey Low of Antlers, OK, and Zach Low & wife Megan of Antlers, OK along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019