Bright-Holland Funeral Home
2601 LAMAR AVE
Paris, TX 75460
(903) 784-6623
Robert Oliver Low


1926 - 2019
Robert Oliver Low Obituary
Robert Oliver Low

Robert Oliver Low, 92, of Antlers, OK, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home.

Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

Mr. Low, the son of Raymond Oliver Low & Clarabel Rice Low, was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Harvey, IL.

Following college, he began a career as a superintendent in construction which spanned many years before his retirement.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tony Low, his parents, and all his siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Hale Low, three sons; Michael Low & wife Cheryl, Randall Low & wife Trina, and Blake Low & wife Debbie all of Antlers, OK, grandchildren; Tara Myers & husband Cody of Antlers, OK, Tandy Low of Coweta, OK, Justin Landreth & wife Tansy of Antlers, OK, Savanna Eskue of Antlers, OK, Macey Low of Antlers, OK, and Zach Low & wife Megan of Antlers, OK along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
