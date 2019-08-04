|
|
Robert Orlando
Scottsdale - Robert Alexander Orlando, 84, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away July 31, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1935 in Framingham, MA to James and Anne (Chapman) Orlando.
He received a bachelor degree in Business Administration from Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH. Bob received an Honorable Discharge for his service in the U.S. army. He also attended Cornell University, NY; Bentley College, Waltham, MA and University of New Hampshire, Durham continuing to further his education.
Bob married Patricia "Pat" Spinazola, the love of his life. He was a food broker in charge of three highly profitable segments of Shaw's Super Markets. The company consisted of 113 stores when Bob left. In 1996 he became a Certified Financial Planner and continued in this field when Bob and Pat moved to Scottsdale, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his wife; son Peter and brother James. Bob is survived by his son Frank, extended family members and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. A private interment will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019