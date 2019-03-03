Services
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Robert "Bob" Pettijohn


1936 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Pettijohn Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pettijohn

Tucson - Robert "Bob" Pettijohn, 82, of Tucson, passed away at his home on Jan. 16, 2019. Born in Bisbee AZ Feb. 25, 1936. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Sharon, three sons; Thomas, Michael and Brian, one grandson; Kenneth, and four great grandchildren. After graduating Tucson High in 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. While serving in the Navy, he met and married his wife. In 1959 following the Navy, Bob and Sharon moved to Phoenix where Bob went to work for Sperry Flight Systems. Bob went on to a successful career as a technical writer of avionics maintenance manuals. Bob and Sharon moved to Tucson in 1990 where Bob worked for Honeywell until he retired in 2001. During retirement Bob and Sharon enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
