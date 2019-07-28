Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Robert "Bobby" Ramirez

Robert "Bobby" Ramirez

Phoenix/Laveen - Robert "Bobby" Ramirez, 80, of Phoenix/Laveen passed away peacefully July 23, 2019. Bobby retired from the City of Phoenix Housing Dept. after working for many years as a Master Carpenter building houses throughout the Valley. Bobby could build anything and loved to tease and laugh. Visitation will be held July 30, 2019 at 10:00am and a Celebration of Life at 11:00am located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59th Ave. in Glendale, followed by a cemetery service at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. For more information or to leave a tribute to Bobby, please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
