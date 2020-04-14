|
Robert Raymond Havers Jr.
June 9, 1951 - April 11, 2020
Robert "Bob" R. Havers Jr. 68, beloved son, brother and uncle passed on April 11, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. He was born in Johnstown, PA to Robert and Ruby (Boring) Havers. He graduated from Johnstown Central Senior High School in 1969 and PENN State University with a Bachelors degree in computer science in 1973. Bob worked for North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne, IN. before moving to CA. He ultimately worked for Schwab Investments in San Francisco before being transferred to Phoenix AZ. He retired as a Senior Systems Programmer in 2018. He loved spending time with his family and friends and being an alumni of Penn St. University. Surviving are his parents Robert and Ruby Havers of Fort Wayne IN, brother John (Carolyn) Havers of Pittsburg, PA and brother Paul (Carol) Havers of Fort Wayne, IN., 4 nephews, 2 nieces and 7 great nephews and nieces. Bob was adored and loved by his parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends he thought of as family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. Please send memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46835.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020