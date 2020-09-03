Robert Ritchie



Our dear friend and brother in Christ, Robert Ritchie, joined his wife, Amy Visser Ritchie, in heaven on July 31st, 2020.



Bob was born on May 13th, 1934 in Queens, New York. Bob's oldest brother, John Ritchie, was a Captain for the New York City Police Department, while his youngest brother, Dennis Ritchie, is a retired professor from



George Mason University in Virginia. Bob also experienced a wonderful career as a senior project engineer for several Aerospace companies, lastly Boeing Corporation in Mesa, AZ.



Bob was a very faithful Catholic who attended All Saints Parish and Queen of Peace Catholic Church, both in Mesa.



He lived at Fellowship Square in Historic Mesa, and enjoyed working on the computer, sharing fellowship, and dining with friends.



He will be missed by family, the Men's Group at All Saints, and the many friends that he made over the years. He will rest in peace at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. May God bless his soul.









