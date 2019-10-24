Resources
Robert S. Cohen

Robert S. Cohen Obituary
Robert S. Cohen

Paradise Valley - Dr. Robert S. Cohen, 66, of Paradise Valley, AZ passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born and raised in the Philadelphia area and moved to Arizona in the 1980's. Robert is survived by his wife Anna and his two children: Elliot and Lauren. He is also survived by his sister Andi Singer. Robert was a dedicated nephrologist in the Valley for over 36 years and was a partner at Southwest Kidney Institute at the time of his passing. He also proudly served on the Board of Directors of the of Arizona and was Chairman of its Medical Advisory Board. Robert was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and he will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 25th at Beth El Cemetery in Phoenix. The family suggests that donations be made to the of Arizona, www.azkidney.org or to Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
