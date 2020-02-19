|
Robert S. Ruiz Jr.
Tempe - Robert S Ruiz Jr, 82 of Tempe, Arizona passed away on February 17, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center, Mesa, Arizona. He was born on June 19, 1937 the son of Robert Ruiz Sr and Josephine (Soria) Ruiz. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carmen (Verdugo) Ruiz and seven children, Anna, Robert, Yolanda, Irma, Martha, Armando, and Carmen, as well as 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 2121 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Burial will follow at St Francis Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Ruiz family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020